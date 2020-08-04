Wyoming's rig count falls to zero for only second time in 136 years

"Another sad day," he wrote in the post on Facebook. "Rigging down the last working drilling rig in Wyoming."

The rig was operated by Wexpro and Dominion and located just south of Rock Springs near the Colorado border, Williams told the Star-Tribune.

The rig count is typically a prime indicator of oil and gas activity levels. Last August, Wyoming's rig count hovered around 37 rigs.

But cratering demand for oil during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with a global price war, has decimated oil and gas producers in the U.S. In April, future prices for oil fell into the negatives for the first time in history.

Though prices have inched back up in the weeks and months since the global price war began, the continued spread of the virus worldwide and uncertainty over another potential glut in supply has plunged several energy firms into insolvency.

The Equality State relies heavily on revenue from oil, gas and other natural resources. The collapse of energy prices, coupled with the onslaught of the pandemic, led state analysts to revise initial revenue forecasts this spring. The state is now facing a $1.5 billion revenue decline.

