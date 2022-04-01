Wyoming's senators push Biden to speed development of federal uranium reserve

Wyoming’s senators introduced a bill Thursday intended to expedite the formation of a national uranium reserve.

Last year’s federal spending bill allocated $75 million to the Department of Energy to establish the reserve, which would contain only U.S. uranium — and cause a spike in demand that industry hopes will spur production at some of the country’s idle mines.

“I think the uranium reserve would be the kind of signal that would cause some of our member companies — we may be included in that — to pull the trigger and move forward,” said Scott Melbye, executive vice president of Uranium Energy Corp. The Texas-based company purchased a number of Wyoming assets formerly owned by Russian state-owned Uranium One, including three permitted sites in the Powder River Basin, late last year.

The National Opportunity to Restore Uranium Supply Services In America, or NO RUSSIA, Act is sponsored by Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, R-WY, Roger Marshall, R-KS, and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. It would require the energy department to “immediately begin executing” development of the reserve, giving the agency $15 billion over a decade to do so, and would direct the agency to promptly stand up a domestic uranium supply chain.

After receiving funding for the reserve, the department issued a request for information that closed in October. The agency is now working on a request for proposals to start acquiring that uranium, a senior agency official previously told the Star-Tribune. But some advocates for the reserve don’t think it’s moving quickly enough.

Passage of the bill “will put pressure on DOE to act,” Sarah Durdaller, deputy communications director for the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Its advocates also argue that if the reserve had already been established, the U.S. could’ve used it to buffer nuclear power producers’ current shift away from Russian uranium.

Not everyone is convinced.

“Uranium isn't used directly in nuclear power plants,” said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners’ group. “It has to be enriched, and there's a whole fuel cycle piece of it. It's not like coal, where you can just kind of take it to a power plant and use it.”

Nor is she sold on the part of the NO RUSSIA Act instructing the department to establish a domestic uranium supply chain that will “ensure the availability of domestically produced, converted, and enriched uranium to support the continued operation of nuclear reactors in the United States,” without harming the economics of the country’s nuclear fleet.

It’s a tall order: State-owned companies in Russia and allied countries have kept uranium prices artificially low in recent years. Existing U.S. nuclear power plants have often struggled to compete economically, even when buying that imported fuel, with the cheaper electricity produced by natural gas and renewables.

Without subsidies, weaning the U.S. power sector off Russian uranium likely means restoring market prices at which U.S. uranium producers are competitive — and raising costs for already struggling nuclear power plants.

Still, both Anderson and Melbye anticipate that the push to bolster the U.S. uranium supply chain will mark a lasting shift in the country’s energy policy, which persists even after tensions with Russia subside.

But while Anderson agrees there’s now significant need for nuclear fuel not sourced from Russia or its allies, she’s worried about the socioeconomic and environmental implications of rushing to increase U.S. production. Many of the country’s uranium reserves are located on Tribal lands. And the mining operations “have a long history of environmental issues,” including groundwater contamination, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.