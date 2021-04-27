Last year, 16,913 megawatts of new wind power capacity was installed in the U.S. — an 85% increase compared to 2019, according to a report compiled by the American Clean Power Association. That amount of power is roughly equivalent to what 11 large coal plants can produce.
Wyoming played a large role in helping the country’s wind energy fleet reach new heights.
When it comes to new wind capacity added in last year’s final quarter, Wyoming ranked second nationwide, after Texas, adding 895 megawatts of new capacity. A significant portion of the development was undertaken by Rocky Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility.
That said, energy experts have warned Wyoming shouldn’t take the growth in wind development for granted, or expect it to continue year after year. Wyoming has some of the nation’s best conditions for building wind energy. But some here remain skeptical about making the state an attractive location for wind development in the coming years.
So what’s the next chapter for wind energy in Wyoming?
President Joe Biden has made reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding clean energy central priorities to his agenda, likely pumping billions of dollars into the economy to expand renewable energy infrastructure.
To Jonathan Naughton, a University of Wyoming engineer specializing in wind energy, the key to future growth of wind energy in Wyoming is whether the state can maintain a stable business environment for developers, especially in the competitive Mountain West region.
“We really need to figure out how much we want to develop and then come up with policy that supports that,” he explained. “We need to decide, and then we need to go for it. Because if we don’t, it’s just going to be built elsewhere.”
“If we want to do this, we have to send a clear message, which I don’t think we’re doing right now,” Naughton added.
Wyoming may have prime conditions for converting wind into electricity, but so do plenty of other states in the region, he and other wind energy experts said. What’s more, technology has advanced to the point that wind turbines can now perform just as well in environments with lower quality wind.
The Industrial Siting Council, the regulatory board in charge of reviewing big wind project applications in Wyoming, has not received a new proposal for a wind project since 2019.
Though the utility Rocky Mountain Power has big plans for expanding wind and associated infrastructure in the coming years, other utilities, like Black Hills Energy, do not have near-term plans for building or buying renewable energy, according to a spokeswoman.
As a majority of Wyoming counties reported dramatic declines in tax revenue last year during the pandemic, sales and use taxes poured into Carbon County, largely thanks to wind projects.
In the third quarter of 2020, Carbon County’s taxable sales jumped by 95%, compared to the year before. The increase in revenue could be traced back to the wind projects springing up across the county. In addition to the sales and use taxes, wind developers also pay property and electricity generation taxes.
Though Naughton is also quick to note that the revenues collected from wind energy will be nowhere near what coal once provided, a chance to diversify Wyoming’s economy shouldn’t be quickly tossed aside, he said.
“The sales and the property taxes do help out local economies,” the engineer said. “That is going to be important as the state government is not going to be able to do that as much. Letting those local communities control their own destinies is important.”
If Wyoming showed a willingness to build out wind, he wonders what that could attract in the way of other industries. Companies may want to take advantage of inexpensive, reliable and clean electricity, he noted.
Rikki Seguin is the executive director of Interwest Energy Alliance, a regional trade association for utility-scale renewable energy developers and manufacturers working across in the region, including in Wyoming.
“Business likes stability,” Seguin said. “But each year, literally, we are faced with a new bill in the Wyoming Legislature to modify the tax treatment on renewables. The annual discussion at the Wyoming Legislature about renewable energy taxation creates uncertainty, and that type of uncertainty really does not create a business environment that companies want to invest in.”
“What is unique to Wyoming is the way that renewables are currently taxed in the region,” Seguin said.
Wyoming levies a $1 per megawatt hour generation tax on electricity, property taxes, and sales and use taxes.
“There is no other state in the West that does that,” Seguin remarked. “That automatically puts Wyoming projects in a less competitive light when it comes to building renewable energy facilities.”
According to Ryan Fitzpatrick, a representative of renewable energy firm NextEra Energy, more taxes would likely result in Wyoming receiving less revenue in the long term.
“Increasing taxes now, during a time when several neighboring states with similar wind and superior solar resources are competing for renewable projects, certainly risks Wyoming losing out on hundreds of millions of dollars in future tax revenue,” Fitzpatrick told lawmakers during a committee meeting on March 4.
“For every incremental increase that we add to solar and wind projects, it just makes it less competitive,” he said.
Still, other lawmakers and Wyoming residents consider the costs of wind energy — like potential obstructions to viewsheds or disruption of wildlife — an important factor to consider before swinging the state’s doors wide open for wind development.
The bottom line to Naughton, the UW engineer, is that Wyoming just needs to decide. The window for Wyoming to capitalize on potential wind development will not last forever, he cautioned.
Powerful advancements in offshore wind technology — think massive wind turbines on floating platforms out in the ocean — could shift developers’ attention away from the Great Plains region to the coasts in the near future.
“Offshore is ramping up quickly,” Naughton said, “But there are still a lot of unknowns.”
Rocky Mountain Power wind turbines stretch toward the horizon in Shirley Basin near Medicine Bow. PacifiCorp, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, has committed to a $2 billion investment in new Wyoming wind and transmission in the next few years.
Wind tech Jesse Green begins the 200-foot climb to the top of a turbine at a Rocky Mountain Power wind project near Medicine Bow recently. Goldwind Works, a wind technology firm, is hosting free introductory classes for potential wind techs at Casper College in October.
The stars and the faint arm of the Milky Way can be seen over a wind farm just north of Medicine Bow on January 3, just before moonrise. The glow along the horizon is light from Casper, more than 80 miles away.
Turbines in Chevron Global Power Co.’s wind farm dot the horizon near Evansville in October 2009. Efforts to speed up permitting of Wyoming wind farms and transmission line projects are paying off, government officials and developers say.
Wind turbines spin Tuesday on land once mined for coal in Glenrock. The Dave Johnston Mine site recently exited a lengthy reclamation process and has been repurposed by Rocky Mountain Power into wind farms.
Rocky Mountain Power wind turbines are pictured June 28 near Medicine Bow. If the several wind proposed Wyoming wind projects are completed, the state’s wind production would double in a matter of years.
Wind tech Jesse Green carries equipment through the access door to a turbine June 28 at a Rocky Mountain Power wind project near Medicine Bow. The wind technicians, who work for contractor UpWind Solutions, complete the majority of scheduled maintenance in the summer months to avoid shutting down turbines during the high winds of winter.
A network of access roads lead to Rocky Mountain Power wind turbines in June near Medicine Bow. A pending increase in wind development in Wyoming has some concerned about federal laws that encourage small projects.
A Rocky Mountain Power wind turbine pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2017 near Medicine Bow. A pending build out of new wind in Wyoming has some pushing for changes to federal laws that allow small firms to develop wind power whether its needed on the grid or not.
Brian Hail, left and Jesse Green get ready to climb a wind turbine Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at a Rocky Mountain Power wind project near Medicine Bow. Wind technicians wear full-body safety harnesses and carry 100-meter ropes in case they need to make an emergency rappel off the top of the tower.
Turbines in Duke Energy's Top of the World wind project in Converse County northeast of Glenrock. A new report showed as surrounding states have increased their use of wind power since 2011, Wyoming has decreased slightly.
An environmental contractor's pickup travels along a newly-built road Monday, May 7, 2018 at the future site of the Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind farm near Rawlins. The Power Company of Wyoming spent 10 years securing the permits needed to start construction.
Bill Miller, president of the Power Company of Wyoming, talks about progress on the Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind project on May 7 at the site near Rawlins. The project as proposed would be the largest onshore wind farm in the United States.
A two-track ranch road crisscrosses the site of the Overland Trail Ranch near Rawlins, where the Power Company of Wyoming so far has constructed about 40 miles of roads to service the future Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind farm.
A bulldozer sits near the end of a road currently under construction Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind project near Rawlins. The Power Company of Wyoming is currently focused on building infrastructure to service the 1,000-turbine wind farm.
Wind turbines pictured Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at PacifiCorp's multi-project wind development near Rolling Hills in Converse County. Black Hills Energy is proposing new renewable energy options for Cheyenne customers and seeking approval for a 40-megawatt wind facility west of the city.
Wind turbines are shown Nov. 15 at PacifiCorp's multi-project wind development near Rolling Hills in Converse County. Albany County will likely need to return roughly $600,000 that it was scheduled to receive from the Boswell Springs project in the northwest part of the county.
Jason Martin, a biologist with environmental contractor West Inc., scans the horizon for golden eagles Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at PacifiCorp's multi-project wind development near Rolling Hills in Converse County. Biologists stationed in one of two watch towers on the property have the ability to quickly shut down turbines when an eagle is in the area.
One of PacifiCorp's two eagle watch towers pictured Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 the company's wind energy development near Rolling Hills. From roughly October through March, when migratory golden eagles make the area their winter home, biologists monitor the birds and can shut down turbines to avoid strikes.
A biologist from West Inc., which provides environmental contracting services for PacifiCorp, walks a grid Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 while looking for carcasses of birds that may have hit a turbine at the company's multi-project wind development near Rolling Hills in Converse County.
Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.