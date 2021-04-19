XPRIZE announces grand prize winners in carbon capture contest

A Los Angeles team won the Wyoming leg of the Carbon XPRIZE contest — a five-year global competition seeking profitable ways to implement carbon capture — with a technology that uses carbon emissions to reduce concrete’s environmental impact.

UCLA CarbonBuilt will receive a grand prize of $7.5 million for its work at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center in Gillette, the contest announced in a Monday morning news release.

The technology injects flue gas into concrete mixtures where it is then stored. The flue gas streams can come from sources such as power plants or cement factories.

The process, according to the announcement, can reduce the carbon footprint of concrete by more than 50%, reduce raw material costs and increase profitability. CarbonBuilt’s technology increases the use of low-cost waste materials and cuts back on the need for traditional cement.

Contest officials hope the process can be a significant tool in the growing effort to cut back on greenhouse gases.