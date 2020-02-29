Expert connector brings educational, entertaining sessions to Casper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“So when I started turning that supertanker and thinking about the ideas of what I wanted my life to look like and what did I have to offer, it was paying attention to those people who are the right voices to listen to,” she said. “It’s not the people saying, oh, you should do this.’ It’s the people who know you that say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you are really good at this,’ and they mean it, and there’s something to it.’”

“So I realized that connectivity was my jam,” Johnson said, “and I have forged a new path.”

Human connection

A big part of what Johnson does is educate on tactical tools, skills and strategies on how to connect with other people, she said. She teaches through her speaking, coaching and workshops.

“It’s all education and highly entertaining,” she said.

Besides her interactive presentations, her offerings listed on her website include coaching through phone and electronic communication, video conferences, an online course and her blog. Her book “Connectivity Canon” is also available at her site and events.

She’s interested in working with people who want to grow and learn, and who are willing to be challenged and think about things differently.