Expert connector brings educational, entertaining sessions to Casper

Ginger Johnson’s purpose in life is human connection and to teach people how to connect with others.
It all starts, she said, with their “why.”
“The why is the very fundamental, core, first lesson that I always teach with every audience,” she said. “What’s your why? Your why is your own personal vision of your life, who you are.”
That’s the “why” for the expert connector, author and coach who heads her Ginger Johnson firm based in Oregon. She speaks, teaches and coaches individuals and groups around the world on how to connect — with their customers, clients, communities, through speaking and with people in their professional and personal lives.
In March, she travels to Casper, where her in-laws live and her husband (and chief support officer of her firm) grew up.
Upcoming events with Johnson include a session on the basics of connecting over cocktails and food at Backwards Distilling, a workshop on public to one-on-one speaking hosted by Western Legacies at Blend Coffee in Douglas, a daylong summit for people in the beauty industry and a workshop focused on business at the Natrona County Library.
“To me, what it boils down to is it’s human connection,” she said. ”It’s one-on-one developing a relationship, one at a time, on purpose, with the intent to serve somebody else.”
Johnson tailors each session to the audience, although that core message remains the same.
“That is my Excalibur, if you will,” she said. “That’s the stake I put in the ground.”
Finding the ‘why’
Before she launched her firm, Johnson worked in a variety jobs and then explored many business ideas, as she describes in one of her blog posts on her website.
She’s worked in fast food, construction and as a firefighter, she said. She’s run businesses ranging from pillows she’d make from scratch to a Women Enjoying Beer firm focused on marketing beer to women. That business still exists, although she quieted it down to pursue her work in human connection, she said.
“I really wanted to look at a bigger, more meaningful, not single-industry vocation and where I was going to invest the hours of my life,” she said.
As she set out to find her purpose, she explored a variety of ideas “through a series of what I call prairie dogging — popping up out of the ground and seeing what’s going on and thinking, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s the thing,’” she said.
She’d talk to friends and invite people over to present ideas and get feedback. Part of why she chose a path in human connection is people would often comment about her skill in connecting with others and want to know how she did it.
You have free articles remaining.
“So when I started turning that supertanker and thinking about the ideas of what I wanted my life to look like and what did I have to offer, it was paying attention to those people who are the right voices to listen to,” she said. “It’s not the people saying, oh, you should do this.’ It’s the people who know you that say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you are really good at this,’ and they mean it, and there’s something to it.’”
“So I realized that connectivity was my jam,” Johnson said, “and I have forged a new path.”
Human connection
A big part of what Johnson does is educate on tactical tools, skills and strategies on how to connect with other people, she said. She teaches through her speaking, coaching and workshops.
“It’s all education and highly entertaining,” she said.
Besides her interactive presentations, her offerings listed on her website include coaching through phone and electronic communication, video conferences, an online course and her blog. Her book “Connectivity Canon” is also available at her site and events.
She’s interested in working with people who want to grow and learn, and who are willing to be challenged and think about things differently.
“And the interesting thing and the huge challenge to that is that those people are everywhere,” she said.
That includes Casper, where shes’s visited family many times and is growing connections on the business side.
“It’s great to dig in and to learn more about a place that I have been coming to that is full of great people and interesting things going on,” she said.
The “why” is her first lesson for every audience, whether it’s in a distillery tasting room or at a gathering of professionals in the beauty industry.
“It’s huge, and more than several people have found themselves incredibly emotionally moved because they’ve never thought about it,” she said.
The why can be found in moments when you’re doing what you love and there’s nothing else you’d rather be doing.
“That to me is your why,” she said. “When you are so centered, when you are so calm, when you know, with every fiber of your being that this is the time, the place, the thing for you, that’s your why. It’s your own personal vision.”
Johnson aims to connect people and, above all, teach them skills to connect with others themselves, she said.
“When somebody walks out of the room and you can tell that they have chosen to change,” she said, “there’s no greater feeling.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner