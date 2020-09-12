Hemp farm south of Torrington shows promise

Connour said the project is being conducted so they can learn “what grows and under what conditions.”

Connour believes southeast Wyoming will be the primary area in the state for hemp operations and hopes it will bolster the area and the state’s economy.

Justin Loeffler of Greentree Ag has been the primary organizer for the plot.

“We have three varieties on seven plots,” Loeffler said. Referring to the amount of seed planted to the acre, he said “there are three 50-pound plots, three 35-pound plots and one 16- pound plot. We have a weather station that monitors the conditions the crops are growing in, and allows us to collect data about the crop’s progress.”

Loeffler said the crop has been resilient to the weather thus far, but they are anxious to see how it holds up in the future.

“Harvesting should begin within the next week or so,” he said. “From there, we will take the crops to be processed.”

Jerod Dean, also of Greentree Ag, said the plot was scheduled to be tested by the state of Wyoming on Sept. 2. After the test, “we have 15 days to harvest the hemp. If the test comes back hot, over the 0.3% threshold, then we will have to terminate the crop.”