Jackson business brings craft meats and ice cream to the rest of Wyoming

Craft meats and ice cream from Jackson Hole are now being distributed in Casper and across Wyoming with the latest expansion of Fine Dining Restaurant Group.
Owner Gavin Fine over two decades grew what’s now become six restaurants, a catering company and a specialty grocer. It also includes the Bovine + Swine sausages and craft meats company and the Cream + Sugar artisan ice cream company, which are now distributing in stores and restaurants across the state and region.
“And, yeah, we’re just really excited to share our passion,” Fine said. “Our craft, our love for all things fun: sugar, fun ice cream and really cool, handcrafted sausages.”
The roots of the ice cream and craft meat and sausage companies began about six years ago with housemade charcuterie, sausage and ice cream at the restaurants, Fine said.
“And then it continued to expand. People really liked what we were doing.”
Mini ice cream sandwiches on the menu at Osteria took off, so they started selling them in local stores, Fine said. He launched Bovine + Swine with Joel Tate, the mastermind of the butcher program there. His business partner and creator at Cream + Sugar is executive pastry chef Chad Horton.
The meat, pork, milk and cream in the products come from Wyoming, Idaho and Utah, Fine explained.
“So it’s a really true, a true regional product, local product.”
You have free articles remaining.
Two and half years ago, they opened a USDA-approved meat processing facility in Wyoming, which is one of three in the state, and an FDA-approved ice cream facility, Fine said.
“And so with the popularity of what we were doing, we thought we would sort of continue to expand and try to be a fun little super regional brand for craft, artisan sausages and craft, housemade ice cream and mini ice cream sandwiches.”
The two companies began distributing about a year ago and in recent months have expanded the Bovine + Swine products around the state, including into Casper about two months ago, followed by the Cream + Sugar in Casper last week. The companies also recently expanded into Idaho, Colorado, Montana and Utah, and now can be ordered and delivered to customers’ doors from goldbelly.com, Fine said.
“It’s going very well. We’ve got a nice organic growth. And we always planned for 2020 to sort of have a large expansion of our distribution of our product.”
The companies’ offerings have been lauded by customers in the restaurants as well as at farmers markets and food shows.
Some of the most popular products are the “Black & Blue,” a black pepper blue cheese bratwurst and huckleberry ice cream from berries indigenous to the area, he said. Cream + Sugar also innovated a cookies and cream ice cream with the homemade chocolate chip cookies they use for the ice cream sandwiches.
Fine hails from Chicago and moved to Jackson after college at Cornell University’s Hotel and Restaurant Management School to be a ski bum for a year. That was 25 years ago.
“I worked in a bunch of kitchens, and cooking in restaurants and decided that, you know, after a couple of years, this was a beautiful place and I wanted to stay here.”
With a lifelong passion for food, he’d always sought a career in the food business, he said. In 2001, he opened his first restaurant, Rendezvous Bistro. Now his set of businesses employ more than 350 people.
“And now with multiple businesses and distribution, we now have built what’s a very large company. And we’re super excited to be doing it here in Wyoming.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner