Jackson business brings craft meats and ice cream to the rest of Wyoming

"So it's a really true, a true regional product, local product."

Two and half years ago, they opened a USDA-approved meat processing facility in Wyoming, which is one of three in the state, and an FDA-approved ice cream facility, Fine said.

“And so with the popularity of what we were doing, we thought we would sort of continue to expand and try to be a fun little super regional brand for craft, artisan sausages and craft, housemade ice cream and mini ice cream sandwiches.”

The two companies began distributing about a year ago and in recent months have expanded the Bovine + Swine products around the state, including into Casper about two months ago, followed by the Cream + Sugar in Casper last week. The companies also recently expanded into Idaho, Colorado, Montana and Utah, and now can be ordered and delivered to customers’ doors from goldbelly.com, Fine said.

“It’s going very well. We’ve got a nice organic growth. And we always planned for 2020 to sort of have a large expansion of our distribution of our product.”

The companies’ offerings have been lauded by customers in the restaurants as well as at farmers markets and food shows.