Laramie ‘Youth Council’ proposes fee for plastic bags

“It’s actually relatively simple to quantify how much plastic bag waste has cost the city – because bags like are so aerodynamic and light, they don’t stay in one place,” Fried said. “Accordingly, the city has invested $35,000 in catch fencing just to keep those plastic bags in the landfill.”

Plastic bags also account for 5 percent of Laramie’s total litter cleanup — which comes to another $30,000 in cleanup costs, said Fried.

Now that the recommendation has been made, Fried is working with City Manager Janine Jordan to draft an initial resolution to consider the logistics and practicality of plastic bag regulation, which is expected to be ready in January.

Further steps would involve actions to spread awareness and information among the public, as well as to collaborate with local businesses to earn their support. A final vote on implementing a fee on plastic bags would not be anytime soon.

“It looks like the first year is going to be education more than implementation,” Mayor Joe Shumway said.

Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel recalled a conversation he’d had with Jackson’s Public Works Director Johnny Ziem, comparing the project in Jackson, where plastic bags are fully banned, to the possibility of implementing a similar project in Laramie.