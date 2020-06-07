Long-time meat packer issues intensify under pandemic as retail prices surge

“It’s not a cattle shortage by any means,” continued Grant, who is also a Converse County commissioner. “It’s not an oversupply, either, but an under-utilization of what we’ve got. The (big four packers) are big conglomerates that can do what they want to do. They’re a monopoly, they work together. Grocery stores can’t get all of their meat, so they jack up the prices or the packers are jacking them up before they get to the stores. Either way we on the back end are getting shortchanged a lot,” he said.

Forgey knows he’s fortunate because he has someone lined up who buys his livestock in advance, so he doesn’t have to haul his cattle to a market. He’s been selling to the same buyer for more than 25 years.

“Basically, I sold my calves in November, so right now, it hasn’t affected me,” he said.

Other ranchers, such as those who rely on sales at markets each fall, aren’t so lucky.

By the time another rancher takes his cattle to market, the big packers are paying about $1 a pound live cattle prices right now. On June 1 beef was selling for 98 cents/pound – up from 84 cents a pound a month ago.