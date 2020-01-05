Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame focuses on house-made Italian fare with local ingredients

“So while he was there as he told me, he got this sense it was like a gladiatorial scene in there … a pitched battle between different groups. And so he had a vision of a warrior-themed restaurant and taking the craft of pizza-making to the next level.”

The name is homage to the Boltz’s German heritage and food passion: the Italian version of the name Ludwig, which means “famous fighter” or “hero” in German, Groves explained.

Boltz, who owns the business with his wife and other partners, opened the award-winning Firehouse Pizza Wood Fired on Casper’s east side about three years ago.

Ludovico hones in on craft food, drinks and beer, Groves said.

“We don’t make or cook anything in the morning to prep for this that gets served the same day,” he continued. “Everything’s at least 24 hours if not 48 to 72 hours of rise time, set and settle time. All of our sauces are made at least two days in advance. They’ve got time to settle and develop their flavor profiles.”

The pizza dough is made from a combination of standard dry yeast and a wild yeast they cultivate daily, he said.

“We fondly refer her to as Ludi; so we feed Ludi every day. And it provides a different flavor profile.”

