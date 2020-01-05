Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame focuses on house-made Italian fare with local ingredients

Customers at a new west Casper restaurant can watch house-made pizza arrive out of the 1,000-degree, Italian-designed wood-fired oven.
Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame opened about a month ago with a focus on Italian fare made from scratch and an aim to use local and regional ingredients, operations manager Jason Groves said. The food ranges from New York- or Detroit-style pizza by the slice to made-from-scratch pastas and tomahawk pork chops that have been marinated for four days.
Much of the lunch, dinners, appetizers, desserts and even some drink ingredients are prepared in the free-standing wood-fired oven.
The 5150’ Slice House drive-through on the premises will soon open to serve the pizza slices and other lunch items out the window, and they’ll continue to offer near-daily new recipes for the slice of the day, Groves said.
Customers will find classics to unique specialties, like the Aztec pizza made with creme, roasted corn and pork shoulder.
“Our focus here has been, once again, everything from scratch, everything craft, trying new things that Casper’s not used to."
Farm to wood
The concept for Ludovico in west Casper came from owner Justin Boltz’s third-place win for the Northeast U.S. region in March at the 2019 International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas, Groves said.
“So while he was there as he told me, he got this sense it was like a gladiatorial scene in there … a pitched battle between different groups. And so he had a vision of a warrior-themed restaurant and taking the craft of pizza-making to the next level.”
The name is homage to the Boltz’s German heritage and food passion: the Italian version of the name Ludwig, which means “famous fighter” or “hero” in German, Groves explained.
Boltz, who owns the business with his wife and other partners, opened the award-winning Firehouse Pizza Wood Fired on Casper’s east side about three years ago.
Ludovico hones in on craft food, drinks and beer, Groves said.
“We don’t make or cook anything in the morning to prep for this that gets served the same day,” he continued. “Everything’s at least 24 hours if not 48 to 72 hours of rise time, set and settle time. All of our sauces are made at least two days in advance. They’ve got time to settle and develop their flavor profiles.”
The pizza dough is made from a combination of standard dry yeast and a wild yeast they cultivate daily, he said.
“We fondly refer her to as Ludi; so we feed Ludi every day. And it provides a different flavor profile.”
You have free articles remaining.
Ludovico uses fresh ingredients from as many local and regional sources as possible, and Groves plans to add more menu items and seasonal options.
“I’m working on building relationships with local ranchers and farmers, distillers,” Groves said. “We want to try to support the local community as much as possible.”
The pizza spans a variety of styles including traditional Italian, New York, the deep-dish Detroit and the traditional Chicago tavern style with a cracker-thin crust. Toppings include all the standards in an array that includes house-made meatballs, black truffles and a regional elk sausage. Sizes range from a slice to a giant 24-inch pizza they're developing, Groves said.
The Big Dave, named for Boltz’s brother who recently died, is the one that took the international third-place award and includes beer-braised Italian sausage that uses Gruner Brothers Brewing’s oatmeal stout.
Customers can custom build their own pizzas, and kids even top their own Little Warrior pizzas at the table before they head to the oven.
The craft and local focus extends to drinks, with Wyoming spirits and even custom creations from Casper's Backwards Distilling Company. Five of the 10 beer taps feature Gruner Brothers brews among more state and regional options. The apple pie-flavored Flaming Ludovico comes in a 54-ounce goblet served on fire, while smoky, spicy margaritas feature tequila infused with roasted jalapenos and charred apple wood from the oven, he said.
“We like to play, do things a little different. I figure if Justin can take three days to make dough, I can take three to four days to make a drink.”
'Something different'
Casper native Boltz is a regional sales manager for Gyrodata with a lifelong passion for food and cooking, Groves said. He can often be found at Ludovico during weekends as he helps with dinner and works on new recipe ideas.
Before Boltz opened his first restaurant, he studied in New York City with top pizza makers and developed his own recipes.
“He’s a perfectionist, and he’s very, very scientific. It wasn’t about just going and learning the practice. He had to go down and learn the chemical breakdown of the gluten strands and exactly how the yeast interacts with that, so he could break it down and create his own — as opposed to just copying somebody else’s version of things. Justin’s meticulous. He’s got a great eye for flavor combinations.”
Besides the two restaurants and the pizza window at Ludovico, Boltz's businesses include 5150 Mobile Wood Fired Pizza & Catering. Expansion plans include Ludovico chain branches, Firehouse franchising and 5150’ Slice House drive-through stops around Casper, Groves said.
Longtime friend of the owner and former telecommunications engineer Groves brings experience running retreats on team building, winter survival, stress management tactics and interpersonal skills.
“So these are the skill sets he was looking at bringing in to do something different in the restaurant industry.”
He aims to foster a family atmosphere in the Italian style. It's not the often-quiet, low-lit American version of Italian eating, he said.
“And if you’ve ever seen an Italian family eat, it’s the exact opposite. It gets loud, there’s lots of laughing, there might end up with food on the walls, who knows. And that’s more of the vision that I’ve always had for the place, so I like to come out and have fun with the customers and have fun with my employees.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner