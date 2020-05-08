More relief could come soon to Wyoming's small businesses

In addition to advocating for the inclusion of nonprofits in the bill, she cautioned lawmakers not to restrict the funding only to businesses that have not received federal relief. Completely restricting businesses that have already accepted coronavirus federal aid from the new state loans and grants would be detrimental to businesses who still need additional help, she explained. That's because federal aid for small business has primarily focused on employee support. The committee lawmakers amended the bill and eliminated such a requirement, though preference will be given to businesses that have not received any aid yet.