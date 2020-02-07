More than a floral shop, Pink Lion Design Company opens in Atrium Plaza

“I just loved working with flowers, I love doing floral design. It was my favorite,” she said. “Well you grow up and you move on. And we got married and had kids and, you know, just moved on. And I told my husband a few years ago, about three years ago, I really want to open a flower shop. That’s where I’m at. I really want to open a flower shop.”

She was looking for wholesalers when she stumbled across wooden flowers.

"And I fell in love," she said. "And so we totally changed gears, and I started learning how to color them, and how to work with them and kind of made my own way of doing both of those things that make our flowers kind of unique."

She spent about a year perfecting her methods of painting and working with the material until she knew she was ready to launch Pink Lion Design Company.

Business took off. The couple started looking for a storefront about eight months ago, until she walked into the Atrium Plaza storefront and thought, “Well, I feel like I’m home…”

The flowers are made from tapioca root. The more bark-like blooms come from the outside of the root, while the softest petals come from the middle portion, she said.