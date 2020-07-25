New Casper businesses find steady traffic amid pandemic challenges

Anderson has always required hand-washing, cleaning and sanitizing in her restaurants, so most of the new rules from the health department were already covered, she said.

“And when we're talking about what is different, the only thing that's different for me as a restaurant owner for over 30 years is wearing masks,” she said.

Kitchen and serving staff wear masks, and the majority of customers do as well, Anderson said.

“And my servers have to kind of take the masks down. Until they find a mask that you can speak through, it is very hard for a server to communicate, and it's very hard for customers to hear a server,” she said. “And that's probably the only major issue that we have with masks is just being able to communicate.”

The Cheese Barrel at the Blue Bird offers delivery though Windy City Delivery, which provides a percentage of their sales back to the restaurant, she said.

“So if the state does go into requiring restaurants to go back into no more indoor dining, back to curbside and delivery, it gives me the ability to think ahead, work ahead and make sure my people are paid for,” she said. “So that's a really important relationship. It probably costs a little bit more. But like I said, you know, you're supporting local.”