New COVID-19 case pauses Campbell County's effort to reopen restaurants and bars

That could mean the variance may either be denied if it turns out the tracing tests reveal more cases of the coronavirus or that it’s approved, but not in time for businesses to reopen for the weekend.

“The faster high-risk contacts can be tested, the faster we will know what we are dealing with in our community,” said county Public Health Executive Director Jane Glaser in the press release. “The test results will likely be a factor in Dr. Harrist’s decision on the requested variance, and we should know in the next 24-48 hours if any of the tested contacts have a positive test.

“If we are fortunate and do not have any contacts test positive, which we are all hoping will be the case, the state health officer and the Wyoming Attorney General may approve the requested variances soon.”

Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon said he understands residents are frustrated and want to get the local economy reopened again, but that the county will do what’s necessary to maintain public health.

“We were saddened to hear we have another confirmed case and that so many high-risk folks could be impacted,” he said in the press release. “This is a difficult situation and there are no easy answers.