New program helps Wyoming small businesses make critical connections in light of coronavirus

But those creatives — many of whom tend to work on a freelance or client-by-client basis — were struggling too, with few prospects lining up to spend money on websites or advertising help.

As it turns out, the businesses struggling to pay their bills to begin with may have needed their help more than ever.

“One of the things we found when COVID-19 happened was that a lot of our clients just were not prepared to transition their business online,” said Christine Langley, Business Counselor and COVID-19 Director for the Wyoming Women’s Business Center, a microlending program for women-owned businesses based out of Laramie. “We mean everything down to how we communicate with our clients, what we're doing and what our plan is going forward. If you don't have an online communication tool, then that makes it really hard.

“If you can't post on Facebook what your new hours are, what your new requirements are or what your health policies are going to be when they come in to your location, if your only platform to communicate with your customers was when they came in and saw you, then it's going to be difficult going forward in this new era,” she added.

Where some would see that as a challenge, the Wyoming Women's Business Center saw an opportunity.