Newly opened Chinese restaurant Dragon Wall enjoys busy first month

“So we replaced the refrigeration and the hood — the whole system,” he said.

The location has long been known as Dragon Wall under past owners and has been closed in recent years as well as at various points including in 2014 after food safety issues, according to the previous Star-Tribune reporting.

The newly opened restaurant happens to have the same name, but there's no relationship between it and the previous business, Tang said. The team is committed to a clean establishment and compliance with all regulations.

“Because the food safety is number one if you’re doing a restaurant business,” he said.

Chen decided to expand her Dragon Wall business to Casper and even kept the same sign, since the name was the same, Tang said. The menu and dining style are the same as the Sheridan location, where customers pay first for the buffet, sit wherever they like and choose a beverage, Tang said.

The restaurant features a relatively small buffet, he said, but they aim to keep the food fresh at all times.

As the opening rush settles into steady business, he's pleased to see the family business doing well as it begins its second month in Casper.

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.