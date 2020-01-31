Newly opened Chinese restaurant Dragon Wall enjoys busy first month

Dragon Wall in Casper opened in early January to an enthusiastic reception in Casper.
Customers packed the Chinese restaurant in the first two weeks after its Jan. 5 opening, and business has remained steady since, manager Eric Tang said.
The newly opened restaurant is a branch of the Dragon Wall restaurant in Sheridan, which Tang's aunt, Amy Chen, has owned for nearly 22 years, he said.
An all-you-can-eat buffet features more than 70 items, and favorites include sesame chicken, peanut butter chicken, and beef and broccoli among the most popular fare, the manager said. Affordable prices and kids’ buffet rates by ages make Dragon Wall a popular place for casual dining, the manager said. The restaurant open daily also offers a full menu and take-out, as well as buffet to go.
A steady stream of customers, including several families, stopped in on a Wednesday night in January for dinner. It was a busier evening than Tang had expected with wintry weather.
Steam rose from the buffet bar, where the variety ranged from an array of Chinese food, seafood including mussels and baked salmon, and other options from roasted pork to chicken nuggets. The buffet includes sides like soup, salad, egg rolls, steamed dumplings and sushi rolls as well an assortment of desserts.
The restaurant opened after the landlord in September completed a nearly yearlong remodel, which included repairs to the almost 40-year-old building, parking lot improvements and replacing most of the kitchen equipment, Tang said.
“So we replaced the refrigeration and the hood — the whole system,” he said.
The location has long been known as Dragon Wall under past owners and has been closed in recent years as well as at various points including in 2014 after food safety issues, according to the previous Star-Tribune reporting.
The newly opened restaurant happens to have the same name, but there's no relationship between it and the previous business, Tang said. The team is committed to a clean establishment and compliance with all regulations.
“Because the food safety is number one if you’re doing a restaurant business,” he said.
Chen decided to expand her Dragon Wall business to Casper and even kept the same sign, since the name was the same, Tang said. The menu and dining style are the same as the Sheridan location, where customers pay first for the buffet, sit wherever they like and choose a beverage, Tang said.
The restaurant features a relatively small buffet, he said, but they aim to keep the food fresh at all times.
As the opening rush settles into steady business, he's pleased to see the family business doing well as it begins its second month in Casper.
