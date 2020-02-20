Occasions by Cory expands into downtown Casper event venue

'Focusing on what's next'

Poulos grew up in Casper with a passion for food and cooking. He experimented with food in his kitchen and helped during summers at his grandfather’s Antone's Supper Club in Worland. He started working in commercial catering at the University of Wyoming while attending college there and then gained experience in Colorado with the finer side of catering. He adds a bit of that flair in with a blend of simplicity and innovation in food presentation.

"And we like to add a little twist to that to kind of set things apart," he said.

He's followed his passion and talents, though it wasn’t always a straight path. He’s worked in the oil and gas industry, restaurants and real estate, and he turned his life around through alcohol recovery to a new direction.

His business evolved through timing, hard work and little luck, he said.

"And I feel like when you do the right things and, in business, when you make the right decisions, the next doors continue to open," he said. "And if you take the right calculated risks, to take those next steps and kind of get your foot wet and know if there's a need, if it's something that's gonna work. You know, you can't dive in all at once."