Occasions by Cory expands into downtown Casper event venue

Cory Poulos never imagined his hobby would grow into a full-service event company, or that Occasions by Cory would expand into its latest development: a venue in downtown Casper for a weddings and a variety of other events.
Poulos moved his business from a smaller space, and in December opened in the 21,000-square foot, red building on Wolcott Street.
“I never set out to do what I'm doing,” he said. “Six years ago, well, even four years ago, I mean, if somebody would have asked me where I would be today, I would never have thought that this would have been something that was feasible.”
The business offers event planning, catering, event supplies rental, and now, a venue for hosting events including birthdays, company celebrations, private dinners, baby showers and graduation parties.
“What kind of sets us apart is that we're able to offer those services turnkey for clients,” he said.
'Building something bigger'
Poulos started Occasions by Cory just over five years ago with event coordinating, and he added rentals for tables, chairs and linens and then catering as the business grew. It's been a full-time operation for about two years.
“At the inception, I mean, I worked a full-time job and just did this kind of as a hobby and as a side gig,” he said. “And it just got busier and busier. And, you know, about two years ago, I had to make the decision like, was it something that I was going to keep working for somebody else and put a cap on my business, or kind of follow my path and go out on my own and do my own thing.”
The new location houses event space on two floors as well as two commercial kitchens in a building that hadn’t been in use for some time, Poulos said.
“So this the building itself, you know, it's been fun kind of revitalizing it.”
He hired his first full-time employee a year ago, and now the crew includes two full-time and about 11 part-time staff members along with contract help for some events.
You have free articles remaining.
The new location sets the business amid downtown revitalization and another younger generation of business owners he partners with, like Backwards Distilling Company across the street. Besides events for clients, Occasions by Cory hosts its own events open to the public by reservation, like dinner with comedy shows on Valentine’s Day weekend and upcoming fondue nights in March, as well as Easter and Mother’s Day brunches.
“It takes a lot of time and work and energy. But when you're doing it for yourself, too, at the end of the day, you're building something bigger. That’s exciting. I mean, you know, you hopefully leave behind something for somebody else someday that you built. And I guess not everybody can say that.”
'Focusing on what's next'
Poulos grew up in Casper with a passion for food and cooking. He experimented with food in his kitchen and helped during summers at his grandfather’s Antone's Supper Club in Worland. He started working in commercial catering at the University of Wyoming while attending college there and then gained experience in Colorado with the finer side of catering. He adds a bit of that flair in with a blend of simplicity and innovation in food presentation.
"And we like to add a little twist to that to kind of set things apart," he said.
He's followed his passion and talents, though it wasn’t always a straight path. He’s worked in the oil and gas industry, restaurants and real estate, and he turned his life around through alcohol recovery to a new direction.
His business evolved through timing, hard work and little luck, he said.
"And I feel like when you do the right things and, in business, when you make the right decisions, the next doors continue to open," he said. "And if you take the right calculated risks, to take those next steps and kind of get your foot wet and know if there's a need, if it's something that's gonna work. You know, you can't dive in all at once."
The best part of his work is the relationships he builds with his clients, team and community. People come to his business in times of celebration as well as in times sadness for funerals and celebrations of life.
“So I think anytime you can help somebody in an important time in their life or in their family's life and make things easier for them, it's memorable," he said. "And when you can alleviate that stress for them at that time, I think you're able to build a quick, solid relationship with somebody.”
Poulos plans to keep growing the business, and his goals include an indoor-outdoor wedding facility somewhere in Natrona County, maybe right outside of town.
“But, no, to say that I would have thought that we could be here today -- it wasn’t the vision that I had,” he said. “It's exceeded my expectations now. And at this point, we're really focusing on what's next...”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner