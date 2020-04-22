Pandemic causes problems for pork industry

A congressional group wrote to the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week urging the USDA to buy pork products and inject financial aid into the pork industry to ease increasing tensions in the pork supply chain.
None of the 11 senators or 19 representatives writing to USDA Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue were from Wyoming. That doesn’t mean Wyoming’s pork producers haven’t felt the pinch.
The ongoing circumstances related to COVID-19 have created issues in the agricultural supply chain, which has become a three-pronged issue for producers. Jeremy Burkett, a Wyoming Pork Producers Council state executive and Casper College agricultural instructor, mapped out the issues concerning Wyoming’s producers.
First, there’s a production shortage. A JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota, and a Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recently shut down temporarily after employees tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday, Tyson Foods, the largest meat supplier in the U.S., closed its Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant for similar reasons after operating at reduced staff. According to industry data, that plant alone has been responsible for 19,500 hogs per day — or 5 percent of the U.S. pork production.
That’s caused major issues for the industry. Unlike cattle, hogs can’t be sold on other markets. The growing population in hogs with a dwindling supply chain would logjam operations and create inhumane circumstances.
“We have to have some point to harvest them and have a place to go with them at that time,” Burkett said. “That’s the challenge.”
Pork production throughout Wyoming has seen a gradual increase without any local commercial markets. Based upon 2015 receipts, the latest numbers available, hogs were Wyoming’s third-largest agricultural market, worth $56.4 million. No USDA-certified pork plant exists in Wyoming. Distance and location bring extra expenses for Wyoming producers. More plant closures add stress and miles onto those producers.
“Each one of those shutting down is a huge problem for the supply chain,” Burkett said. “Most of what you see within Wyoming is custom harvest and small scale with very few numbers that’s not going into commodity pork.”
Burkett explained that the majority of Wyoming producers ship younger hogs, feeder and weened. That’s allowed some wiggle room for Wyoming producers to hold and for hogs to grow. But without easing market conditions or prospective buyers, the supply chain gets broken.
“Not having finishing pigs sold to the Midwest, that then has a trickle-down effect,” Burkett said. “Forecasted projections are definitely down compared to where we’ve been.”
U.S. hogs on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dropped to its lowest price since fall 2016 earlier this month.
Last week alone hog production dropped by nearly 37 million pounds to 480.9, according to the USDA weekly report.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.