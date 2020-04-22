Pandemic causes problems for pork industry

“We have to have some point to harvest them and have a place to go with them at that time,” Burkett said. “That’s the challenge.”

Pork production throughout Wyoming has seen a gradual increase without any local commercial markets. Based upon 2015 receipts, the latest numbers available, hogs were Wyoming’s third-largest agricultural market, worth $56.4 million. No USDA-certified pork plant exists in Wyoming. Distance and location bring extra expenses for Wyoming producers. More plant closures add stress and miles onto those producers.

“Each one of those shutting down is a huge problem for the supply chain,” Burkett said. “Most of what you see within Wyoming is custom harvest and small scale with very few numbers that’s not going into commodity pork.”

Burkett explained that the majority of Wyoming producers ship younger hogs, feeder and weened. That’s allowed some wiggle room for Wyoming producers to hold and for hogs to grow. But without easing market conditions or prospective buyers, the supply chain gets broken.

“Not having finishing pigs sold to the Midwest, that then has a trickle-down effect,” Burkett said. “Forecasted projections are definitely down compared to where we’ve been.”