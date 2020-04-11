Pinedale business responds to COVID-19 crisis

The units provide satellite patient wards with emphasis on isolation, infection control, fire protection and life safety, he added.

“These units can be adapted for institutions such as correction facilities or municipal homeless centers, needing additional housing for non-hospitalized, quarantined COVID-19 positive patients.

“The advantage of these mobile SCIUs are that with the COVID-19 situation being extremely fluid, these units can be moved anywhere to meet needs of local, state and federal agencies. It is much more economical to build units that can be moved where the need is. When the units are no longer required for a certain situation, they are decommissioned and mothballed for future use.”

Each unit houses three patients in isolated rooms.

One design uses power from the municipal power provider or generators and a second design is supported by an off-grid solar system.

“ESI is currently finalizing a SCIU for correctional facilities such as jails and holding facilities where it would be imperative to isolate an infected inmate from other inmates immediately to protect the rest of the population.”