Ranchers see boon in direct sales

“We as consumers have seen that ever since. It’s kind of held in that realm for general, regular hamburger, nothing special about it. Now with this whole coronavirus thing and this bottlenecking we’re seeing with processing plants, we’re seeing the same thing happen again. We’ve gone from $3.99 hamburger to $6.99 hamburger.”

The jump in price and demand for hamburger – one of the least expensive protein options at a grocery store – have him concerned.

“I’ve had some serious conversations with my customers and people who are calling, wanting to learn about where their food comes from. I wonder if when the bubble breaks finally and we get back to some normalcy again, are we going to see the bubble break as a consumer? Are we going to go back to $3.99 hamburger Or is $6.99 (a pound) hamburger the new normal?”

Falkenburg contends consumers may just have to take a seriously harder look at where their food is coming from and what exactly is going into producing it.