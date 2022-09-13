Rawlins hosts job fair for laid off Sinclair refinery workers

RAWLINS — Angel Mathill, a case manager for poverty relief organization WYO Help, stood vigil in front of table covered in brochures and white paper packets.

As of 1 p.m., three people had stopped by her booth. All of them had been laid off from the Sinclair oil refinery, she said — or expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month.

The southern Wyoming facility refinery, located just east of Rawlins, laid off 32 workers in July — just months after its parent company, Sinclair Oil Corp., was sold to Holly Frontier. Another 55 were told they’d have to leave at the end of September.

Many of the affected workers have already found other jobs, said Mary Orr, center manager for the Department of Workforce Services’s Rawlins office. But not all of them.

Mathill assisted with a recent employment workshop for laid off Sinclair employees still looking for work. About 14 people attended, she said.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services on Monday hosted a job fair at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, in part to help those workers find new positions. (They hosted additional, smaller fairs in July and August, Orr said.)

About 30 employers had tables there. A few dozen job-hunters attended. Orr said that’s more than usual.

Employers at Monday’s job fair said they were eager for anyone looking for work.

A handful of health care facilities, the Rawlins Police Department and the local library all had booths there. State agencies like the Department of Corrections and the Department of Transportation sent representatives, too.

Many said they were struggling to hire — a trend that’s plagued employers since the start of the pandemic.

Burnout, lagging wages and desires to switch careers has prompted a mass exodus of workers across numerous industries in Wyoming, WyoFile reported in January.

For laid-off refinery workers in particular, the problem isn’t a lack of openings, Mathill said. It’s pay.

Mathill’s husband works for Sinclair. By her estimate, the company usually pays its workers between $30,000 to $40,000 a year. And the average employer in Rawlins can’t compete with that, she said.

Some employees were able to land other positions within Sinclair, or get jobs with the refinery’s contractors, she said.

The Department Workforce Services partnered with Sinclair to assist affected workers, Orr said. In addition to the fairs, the state agency hosted workshops to help them file for unemployment benefits, access training programs and apply for jobs.

But those affected by the cuts are prepared to move away if they can’t find local jobs that match what they were making at the refinery, Mathill said.

Even if Rawlins loses a portion of its workforce, there are signs of economic life around the city.

Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness, a local nursing home, was hiring for 12 positions, ranging from cooks, to janitors to upper management.

The nursing home saw more interest on Monday compared to previous job fairs, said Makala Shultz, a manager at the facility.

A clothing retailer, a hibachi grill and a bounce house just recently opened in town, too, said Stefanie Paulson, HR director for Rawlins. The city just put in a new dog park, and has plans for a skate park, she added.

Paulson was at the job fair to promote Rawlins’s new Business Innovation Hub, which assists small startups around Carbon Country. It was launched just a few months ago, she said.

“I actually see it moving forward,” she said of the city.