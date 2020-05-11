Relief bill for Wyoming's small businesses advances to special session

Program No. 2

The second program extends non-recourse loans of up to $300,000 to businesses in Wyoming with less than 100 employees. The loans would have a 0 percent interest rate and 10-year term, with options for loan forgiveness. Loan providers, such as banks, would be paid a 2 percent service fee (increased from 1 percent) for distributing the funding.

Program No. 3

The final program would reimburse eligible businesses in Wyoming for expenses incurred to protect the health of employees. That could include cleaning products, hand sanitizer and personal protection equipment, as well as the costs of training workers on safety protocols or implementing public health guidelines. Companies could receive a stipend up to $500,000.

Certain program details still need to be ironed out. But if approved, the Wyoming Business Council would administer the programs and draft rules.

Though the committee approved the bill as amended unanimously Monday, it still needs to be voted on at the Legislature's special session scheduled to begin Friday.

At the meeting's conclusion, Greear urged each committee member to advocate for the bill during session.

“I think regardless of it not being perfect, we need to get these funds out to our businesses,” he said. "I ask that we all work to push this forward."

