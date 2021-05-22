Rental car shortage grinds gears in Teton County

Howe, of the Chamber, said the rental car shortage has his employer encouraging visitors meeting other families or friends in Jackson Hole to go in on rental cars together. That’s something it was doing before the pandemic began, and the rental car shortage started to hit companies across the United States.

But the chamber has also started referring Jacksonites to a car-sharing app called Turo, which is sort of like an AirBnB for car rentals. That’s new, something Howe said started after the Chamber started hearing that neighboring communities like Salt Lake City were also seeing high rental car costs.

The platform allows people to put their personal cars up for rent, while the company takes part of the daily fee and has its own insurance.

Vadim Bulibas owns Teton Limousine with Alexandru Lupanciuc and was on dispatch at Broncs Taxi Tuesday while Lupanciuc, who owns the taxi firm, was off.

Bulibas said that the two firms combined have fewer than 10 vehicles and that Broncs would be renting one of its cars on Turo this summer.

The reason was in part what the company could get for it.

“A Suburban is $350 a day, and I’ve seen some people charge $500, $1,500,” he said. “It’s insane.”