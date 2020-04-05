Restaurant curbside sale of alcohol popular with businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GILLETTE — For at least the next two weeks, Gillette restaurants can offer residents up to 48 ounces of beer or a bottle of wine with their next curbside food purchase, which is good news to some restaurant employees.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon mandated that restaurants shut their doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but he allowed them to offer curbside and pick-up services. And now, thanks to a late Monday executive order, he is allowing those restaurants with liquor licenses the ability to sell alcohol.

It is in effect until April 17.

“I’m pretty happy about that,” said The Railyard general manager Trey McConnell. “It gives us another lifeline of revenue. It’s not a bad deal for us.”

The Railyard started adding the alcohol to the menu on curbside and pick-up orders on Tuesday.

Some of the executive order’s conditions include restricting alcohol sales to 49 percent or less of the order (in order words, someone could not just order a burger and an expensive bottle of wine); drinks need to be sold in their original packaging and at menu prices.