SBA provides loans for small businesses

Some businesses have implemented best practices in working from home if possible, but some businesses cannot allow that — like government agencies that have special systems or classified information which can only be acquired through systems at the physical building.

Hopefully before that happens, though, businesses struggling with paying employees or recurring bills may turn to the SBA loans. SBA needs to first approve Wyoming as a legitimate state in need of those options.

Alex Contreras, director of preparedness, communication and coordination in the office of disaster assistance with the U.S. Small Business Administration, said his office is in contact with all 50 states in requesting a declaration for a need to be added to the list of states needing access to the funds available. Wyoming submitted a request this week and Contreras said those usually take around 24 hours to complete, as they are working to move things as quickly as possible.

In addition, small businesses wishing to apply for a loan through the SBA can apply online for fastest results.

Loans are available for up to $2 million and are meant to help with working capital needs, including but not limited to fixed debt and payroll — not to replace profit.