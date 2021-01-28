Some in Wyoming await promised unemployment benefits

Meanwhile, unemployment benefits for workers who lost work because of the pandemic expired.

The delay in passing and approving the big relief bill last year has meant Wyoming and other states have been unable to seamlessly continue providing benefits to unemployed individuals.

There are multiple reasons for the interruption.

For one, Wyoming had to wait until the U.S. Labor Department issued additional guidance.

Workforce Services needed to know exactly how to extend the unemployment insurance benefits, including the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Multiple Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) programs.

Once the Labor Department’s guidance reached Wyoming at the very end of December, staff then had to rapidly reprogram and retest their systems, adopting any updated standards included in the latest legislation.

That process remains ongoing and has taken weeks, according to Ty Stockton, communications manager for Workforce Services.

“Every little piece of it has to be programmed in accurately,” he said.