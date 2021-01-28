Some in Wyoming await promised unemployment benefits

Wyoming’s unemployment rate declined to 4.8% in December, according to new analysis published by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
The state’s jobless rate has gradually decreased for the past eight months, staying below the national rate. The improvement is one sign the state is still on a gradual path to recovering from the economic devastation left by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet the unemployment rate alone fails to capture the true toll the recession and job loss has had on many Wyoming families.
Hundreds of Wyoming workers saw their unemployment checks stop around the end of last year, when certain benefit programs temporarily expired. Some individuals have yet to see those benefits return, despite being eligible for coronavirus-related unemployment relief.
Part of the problem comes down to timing.
Congress passed another coronavirus relief package at the end of last year. It included an extension for several types of unemployment benefits. But that most recent aid package passed by U.S. Congress on Dec. 21 wasn’t signed into law by then-President Donald Trump until Dec. 27.
Meanwhile, unemployment benefits for workers who lost work because of the pandemic expired.
The delay in passing and approving the big relief bill last year has meant Wyoming and other states have been unable to seamlessly continue providing benefits to unemployed individuals.
There are multiple reasons for the interruption.
For one, Wyoming had to wait until the U.S. Labor Department issued additional guidance.
Workforce Services needed to know exactly how to extend the unemployment insurance benefits, including the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Multiple Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) programs.
Once the Labor Department’s guidance reached Wyoming at the very end of December, staff then had to rapidly reprogram and retest their systems, adopting any updated standards included in the latest legislation.
That process remains ongoing and has taken weeks, according to Ty Stockton, communications manager for Workforce Services.
“Every little piece of it has to be programmed in accurately,” he said.
The process of reprograming Workforce Services’ system is complicated. And the state is unable to provide a firm date for when checks will be sent out again for workers eligible for PUA and MEUC.
Wyoming’s Workforce Services managed to implement the new federal guidance in mid-January for recipients of FPUC. And on Thursday, Workforce Services announced it had finished updating its system to provide PEUC benefits.
“After completing the difficult task of reprogramming the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system, we are pleased that the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program is open and ready to process claims,” said Holly McKamey Simoni, a workforce programs administrator, said in a statement on Thursday. “Those claimants who have been filing continued claims should see funds by the end of next week.”
When checks from PEUC and PUA do start coming again, they will include retroactive payments to eligible individuals for as far back as Dec. 27.
For updates and additional information, visit wyomingworkforce.org/covid19-resources/ui-updates.
