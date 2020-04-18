Some Wyoming ranchers await federal subsidies for relief, recovery

Madden’s sale barn has followed 10-person limits during sales and maintained sanitary conditions. Those steps haven’t changed the economics facing ranchers as they watch prices drift closer toward panic.

“You just hope that in D.C. we can get together, stop being so (partisan), add a couple dollars to help take care of the small people and the American people in the hospitals and first responders,” Madden said. “They want to make it political and they want to add stuff that has nothing to do with the coronavirus.”

Not receiving federal subsidies into the fall could be far more damaging. Whereas some Wyoming farmers have elected to replant their crops in order to cut their losses, livestock producers told the Star-Tribune that they can’t simply hold their sales and wait until market recovery. That would lead to overcrowding in pastures, potentially putting future market sales at risk with that much livestock eating all the proteins in their natural environment. That’s given even mid-range operations little choice but to work through current circumstances.

“My only real worry is for my commercial cattle friends,” said Fred Thomas of Obsidian Angus in Meeteetse. “They’re the ones that are taking the brunt of it right now. If they’ve still got calves they can’t hold them forever.”

