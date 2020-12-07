Statewide guidelines place stricter regulations on bars and restaurants

Previous public health guidelines set by the governor’s office allowed groups of up to eight people to be seated together. Large said that although The Fort rarely sees groups of more than four or six, it served a party of 10 over the weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What’s important is that this still allows people to go out,” said Mike Moser, executive director of the Wyoming State Liquor Association. “We want to do anything we can to keep businesses from having to close again.”

Moser said the association is already collaborating with the governor’s office and the Wyoming Department of Health to form a plan to support local businesses who expect to be negatively affected by these new rules. That could include distributing federal COVID-19 relief funds to business owners before the end of the year to keep their staffs employed.

“A lot of states have shut down without thinking about those small businesses,” Moser said. “I understand the mask mandate, and our priority is public safety while still keeping the economy moving. The last thing I want is for employees to find they’re short a job or with reduced hours.”