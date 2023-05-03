The metallurgical coal company developing a coal mine near Sheridan says it has unearthed a major deposit of rare earth elements at the site.

Kentucky-based Ramaco Resources has been working for years to open its Wyoming coal mine and use the coal to make sought-after carbon products like graphene. Along the way, it identified high concentrations of the most in-demand rare earths in the coal seams.

Rare earths are a class of elements that are vital components of a wide range of modern technologies, from smartphones to electric vehicles to fighter jets. Demand for several magnetic elements present at Ramaco's Brook Mine is expected to soar in the coming years. And with the U.S. reliant on China for most of the rare earths it consumes, there's been a growing push to find more domestic sources.

So Ramaco partnered with a private consulting firm and scientists from the National Energy Technology Laboratory to determine what, exactly, is waiting out there.

"Following eighteen months of extensive core drilling and independent chemical analysis, NETL researchers and Ramaco now believe that the Brook Mine property contains perhaps the largest unconventional deposit of REEs discovered in the United States," a press release said. Its particular makeup could also lead to lower processing costs, a key consideration for any such project.

Ramaco's announcement comes a few months after American Rare Earths released preliminary drilling results in March that it said put its find, north of Laramie, in the running to be the largest rare earths deposit in North America.

Mining could begin at the Ramaco site as soon as the end of this year, the company said.

"We view this as an exciting and perhaps transformative new direction for our company," said Randall Atkins, Ramaco's CEO, in a statement.

"We of course recognize that any new mine project, especially one involving emerging technology, is fraught with uncertainty," Atkins added. "There is much work to do, before we can determine the commercial feasibility of REE extraction at the Brook Mine."

But Ramaco plans to lean into the moment, he said. If it all works out, the company will embrace being a producer of rare earths along with coal.

