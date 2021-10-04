Tourism boom fuels increase in Wyoming's taxable sales

The rise in state park visits brought on by the pandemic contributed to the growth, but so did inflation, which meant higher hotel and restaurant prices.

As the tourism industry booms in Wyoming, the mineral extraction industry is also improving, but not as quickly.

Taxes on mineral extraction rose significantly over last year, driven by rapidly recovering oil and gas demand and correspondingly high prices, according to the report.

“Severance taxes almost came back to pre-COVID levels,” Liu said.

The counties with the greatest decline in taxable sales in quarter two of this year had some of the most significant increases in taxable sales in 2020, so in a year-by-year comparison, they exhibited a large drop proportional to the previous year. Carbon County suffered the greatest decline at 39.8%, followed by Weston County, which experienced a 31.1% decrease.

Carbon County suffered the greatest decline due to the “fading activities in wind energy construction,” which thrived in 2020.

It was similar for Weston County. The small, eastern Wyoming county was one of the few in the state to enjoy an increase in 2020, meaning that the year-by-year comparison results in a proportional decline.