Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

UU Casper services, events online

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services are at 10 a.m. and until further notice will be held online. Instructions about how to join online services and events will soon be posted at uucasper.org and at Facebook/uuofcasper.

March 29 will be an "Online Discussion Forum Sunday: Possibilities." Les Brown said, “The only limits to the possibilities in your life tomorrow are the buts you use today.” Service leaders will be Laura Gossman, and Dottie and Cameron Block.

On April 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the April theme "Care of the Earth," (online).

The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held online each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Lunch with TED on Sunday, March 29, has been been canceled.

For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.

Cornerstone offers online services

Cornerstone Church invites you to watch online worship services at cornerstonefree.org. During this difficult time, you are welcome to join online and be encouraged! They are planning special Good Friday and Easter services which will most likely be online-only services. On Good Friday join to experience the last few hours of the Life of Jesus and what it meant for Him to die on the cross; service will be posted online by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Celebrate His resurrection from the dead during Easter Celebration Service. Worship services are posted on Saturdays by 4 p.m. so you can view them as your schedule allows. Previous sermons are also available for viewing. Praying for the community, state, nation and the world during this global crisis. For more information, please go to cornerstonefree.org or call 235-6363.

