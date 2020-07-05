Wheatland Burger King closes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHEATLAND (WNE) — The 30-year iconic Wheatland Burger King franchise has closed its doors.

According to Burger King vice president Shelly Ritucci, who oversees 20 western stores, the company knew that the lease was coming to its 10-year point of renewing or refusing.

The employees were not informed until June 28, and the store was shut down as of June 29.

“We knew that our franchise agreement was coming to an end, but we didn’t share it with the store because we wanted to have employees here,” Ritucci said. “As for the building, Joe Lucas, the president of the company owns it, so he will put it up for sale.”

Costs were the main reason that this franchise was not to continue in Platte County. According to Ritucci, any time you renew a franchise after 10 years, a remodel is required.

“The remodel would cost approximately $750,000 so we weren’t going to invest the money into it to keep it going. It’s sad, we’re going to miss it here,” Ritucci said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0