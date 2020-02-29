When it comes to energy potential, land purchase deal uncertain

Occidental is an independent oil and gas producer that shook the energy industry when it acquired Anadarko Petroleum for a whopping $38 billion after a competitive bidding process last summer. The sale was by far the most expensive merger of 2019 in the oil and gas sector. The ownership transfer shifted over Wyoming land — initially acquired from Union Pacific Resources in 2000 — to Occidental.

The Niobrara and Codell plays promise the land comes with some minerals. And the governor noted the potential of natural resource development — from oil, gas, trona, rare earth elements and more.

“Our conversations with Occidental Petroleum have been positive, but this is only the beginning,” Gordon said in a statement. “We now need to look at the challenges and the opportunities presented to us.”

But it’s worth asking why Occidental made the decision to shed the land from its portfolio in the first place. And what Wyoming could stand to win, or lose.