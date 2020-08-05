Wind River Hotel & Casino announces new reopening date

Face masks will be mandatory.

The casino previously announced numerous safety measures for its return:

Everyone entering the building was to first have their temperatures checked;

Six feet of distance between people was required, and touching — including handshakes — was to be avoided.

People were asked to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer stations, avoid touching their faces, properly cover coughs and avoid frequent cellphone use if they weren't regularly disinfecting them.

The new announcement does not specify whether these same requirements will be in place Friday.

The casino is a major economic driver for its owner, the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The casino is considered Fremont County’s largest employer.

The Wind River Hotel & Casino, Little Wind Casino, and 789 Casino and Smokeshop initially closed March 16, less than a week after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Wyoming.

Fremont County still has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other Wyoming county (427), though it has also done far more testing. Eleven of the state's 27 coronavirus patients who have died were Northern Arapaho tribal members.