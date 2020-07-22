Wind River Hotel & Casino delays reopening

The Wind River Hotel & Casino has delayed its reopening because of "extenuating circumstances," it announced Tuesday night in a Facebook post.
"The safety of our customers and employees remains our number one concern," CEO Brian VanEnkenvoort said in the post.
The casino had planned to reopen Wednesday after closing in March because of the coronavirus.
VanEnkenvoort said that the casino would be announcing a future opening date and apologized for any inconvenience.
