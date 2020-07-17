Wind River Hotel & Casino to reopen next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wind River Hotel & Casino will reopen next week after closing in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The “grand reopening” will take place at noon Wednesday, the casino announced in a Facebook post Thursday. Face masks will be mandatory for all employees and patrons.

The casino’s return comes with a number of additional safety measures. Everyone entering the building will first have their temperatures checked. Six feet of distance between people is required, according to a Friday Facebook post, and touching — including handshakes — is to be avoided.

The casino asks for people to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer stations, avoid touching their faces, properly cover coughs and avoid frequent cellphone use if they are not regularly disinfecting them.

Wind River also urges those feeling sick to stay home.

The casino is a major economic driver for its owner, the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The casino is considered Fremont County’s largest employer.

The Wind River Hotel & Casino, Little Wind Casino, and 789 Casino and Smokeshop initially closed March 16, less than a week after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Wyoming.