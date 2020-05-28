Workforce Services working to resolve delay in Wyoming unemployment payments

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A technical problem with the state's unemployment system has caused delays in the issuance of insurance payments to some of Wyoming's jobless this week, a spokesman for the agency confirmed.

The Department of Workforce Services said it was working to resolve a server error. The issue could cause some claimants' unemployment payment to arrive three to four days late, said Ty Stockton, communications manager for Workforce Services.

"For those inquiring about unemployment insurance benefit payments this week, our programmers are working diligently to resolve an issue in our system that is causing some payments and initial claims to be delayed," the department stated on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. "We are working as quickly as possible to find a solution. We will update this feed when the issue has been fixed. Thank you in advance for your patience."

Some claimants received a portion of their payment, but not the weekly $600 payment, courtesy of the federal coronavirus relief aid. State officials said that amount would arrive separately.