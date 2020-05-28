Workforce Services working to resolve delay in Wyoming unemployment payments

A technical problem with the state's unemployment system has caused delays in the issuance of insurance payments to some of Wyoming's jobless this week, a spokesman for the agency confirmed.
The Department of Workforce Services said it was working to resolve a server error. The issue could cause some claimants' unemployment payment to arrive three to four days late, said Ty Stockton, communications manager for Workforce Services.
"For those inquiring about unemployment insurance benefit payments this week, our programmers are working diligently to resolve an issue in our system that is causing some payments and initial claims to be delayed," the department stated on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. "We are working as quickly as possible to find a solution. We will update this feed when the issue has been fixed. Thank you in advance for your patience."
Some claimants received a portion of their payment, but not the weekly $600 payment, courtesy of the federal coronavirus relief aid. State officials said that amount would arrive separately.
"For those seeing processed payments minus the $600 CARES Act payment, the $600 will be coming through as a separate payment," the department stated.
Unemployment has skyrocketed to record highs this spring. Thousands of Wyoming workers have found themselves without a job as the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic persists. The overall unemployment in April for Wyoming was 9.2 percent, nearly 4 percent higher than in March.
As of May 16, the state was still working to process over 20,700 claims. Workforce Services has tried to adapt to the spike in calls and applications amid the virus outbreak, shifting several workers over to its claims divisions, expanding its phone lines and setting up a new system to distribute the federal unemployment benefits.
Updates will be available at wyomingworkforce.org. Because of high call volumes and the need for social distancing, Workforce Services encourages people to file applications for benefits online at wyui.wyo.gov or call 307-473-3789.
