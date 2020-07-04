WYO Theater concert series launches streaming option and pandemic procedures

The WYO Theater team in Sheridan knows that when its next season starts in September, it won’t look like any other before the coronavirus pandemic. So they worked on ways for the nonprofit performing arts venue to host shows with new social distancing policies, virtual options and an online ticketing system. The theater invested in new equipment for livestreaming.
To give the measures and streaming platform a live run, the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is launching its new Summer Streaming Series. The six-part series of Thursday evening local band performances kicks off July 9 with Wyoming Band.
The lineup continues with Cruisin’ along with special guest Larry Mitchell, Jimmy Keith and the Hateful 8, The Home Tones, InstaGators and a to-be-announced act for the final show Aug. 27. People can buy tickets on the WYO Theater website to attend the show at home via livestream or at the theater with limited in-person seating available.
It’s a difficult time for a performing arts venue whose mission is driven by the ability to gather people, WYO Theater executive director Erin Butler said.
“So we’re trying to come up with creative ways to continue to offer our services and offer a level of professional entertainment to the community,” she explained.
The WYO Theater sometimes offers a few events during the summer off-season, but the concert series is new this year.
The small shows will help the theater begin new social-distancing measures and test its new virtual ticketing system and streaming technology, as well as for audiences to become familiar with the idea and process of virtual ticketing, Butler said.
“Additionally, we really wanted to just start seeing how all these new policies and procedures are going to fall into place for us at the WYO — seating people, getting people to exit, using our concession stand, just sort of the flow of traffic — how that in a very small scale will look so that we can be more prepared for larger audiences.”
The theater invested in new equipment to livestream shows, including video cameras as well as devices to provide multiple camera angles and convert the camera feed into a stream.
If artists are open to the venue streaming their events, the theater can offer tickets for the streaming option in addition hosting small audiences, Butler said.
“The idea would be that if you don’t feel comfortable coming to the theater, if you aren’t able to or if there’s simply not enough space — you wanted to get a ticket and you couldn’t — this is an alternative option to being able to be here in person.”
The virtual platform also could provide an alternate solution to cancelling events during these uncertain times when the situation can quickly change.
The theater is starting with very limited seating for the summer series. Butler estimates if current guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 remain in place through fall that the theater may be able to accommodate 100 people. More may be possible depending on factors like how people respond to the rules, she added.
Butler hopes to gather feedback from audiences this summer about their experiences buying tickets and viewing the livestream shows so the theater can make the process as easy as possible.
“We’re looking forward to trying something new and hopefully people respond well.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.