WYO Theater concert series launches streaming option and pandemic procedures

The WYO Theater sometimes offers a few events during the summer off-season, but the concert series is new this year.

The small shows will help the theater begin new social-distancing measures and test its new virtual ticketing system and streaming technology, as well as for audiences to become familiar with the idea and process of virtual ticketing, Butler said.

“Additionally, we really wanted to just start seeing how all these new policies and procedures are going to fall into place for us at the WYO — seating people, getting people to exit, using our concession stand, just sort of the flow of traffic — how that in a very small scale will look so that we can be more prepared for larger audiences.”

The theater invested in new equipment to livestream shows, including video cameras as well as devices to provide multiple camera angles and convert the camera feed into a stream.

If artists are open to the venue streaming their events, the theater can offer tickets for the streaming option in addition hosting small audiences, Butler said.