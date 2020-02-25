You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming Athletic Club says it will remain open, despite foreclosure threat
Wyoming Athletic Club

The Wyoming Athletic Club, shown here in this file photo, says it will remain open despite foreclosure listings saying the club owes more than $600,000 to a Utah bank.

 File, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming Athletic Club is not closing, according to assistant general manager Bee Bennett.

A foreclosure notice for the longtime Casper recreation venue says the club’s owner, Health Club Management LLC, defaulted on mortgage payments for the property at 455 Thelma Drive. That property is the club’s east-side location.

According to the notice, which has been listed three times in the Star-Tribune this month, the company owed $620,060.05 — “plus interest, costs expended, and late charges” — as of Jan. 28 to Celtic Bank Corporation of Salt Lake.

Bennet said despite the foreclosure notice, the branch is not closing and all operations are remaining the same. She said the foreclosure notice was the product of a disagreement with a bank, but the delinquent payments will be squared away within the week.

If the foreclosure process continued, the club would be auctioned to the highest bidder at 10 a.m. March 5 at the Natrona County Courthouse.

Christine Stickley of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP, the lawyer listed on the foreclosure notice, did not return a request for comment.

The Wyoming Athletic Club has two branches: the Thelma Drive location near Ridley’s Family Markets at the corner of Second Street and Wyoming Boulevard and another at 3920 S. Poplar St. in the Sunrise Shopping Center. The club provides fitness classes, swimming and yoga, among other options.

The east location, home to Casper’s only indoor tennis courts, hosted a Wyoming Cowgirls tennis match in 2019.

The east location is also home to Casper Dojo.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

