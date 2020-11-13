Wyoming businesses wonder if they'll make it through winter, governor says

Gov. Mark Gordon struck a sobering tone when speaking about the state of Wyoming's small businesses going into winter, as coronavirus cases surge out of control.

The statewide spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks has left hundreds of businesses at a loss for how to stay open and continue making ends meet. Employees have fallen ill or been exposed to the virus in droves, forcing business owners to cut shifts or close. Many have reached out to the governor for help in letters and calls.

"I've asked businesses if they think they'll make it through next year," Gordon said during a press conference held Friday morning. "And I'll tell you people, there's not a lot of hope out there."

"We've had more businesses close down around the state because of sick workers than by any of our health orders," he added.

The $450 million in CARES Act funding dedicated to propping up businesses across the state during the pandemic is on track to expire at the end of the year, the governor warned.