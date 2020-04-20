Wyoming cattle organization calls for DOJ investigation into markets

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wyoming Stock Growers Association joined cattle organizations from 22 other states on Monday by sending U.S. Attorney General William Barr a letter calling for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into beef market prices.

This comes a week after the Star-Tribune reported that the association and Wyoming producers alike supported the U.S. Department of Agriculture's investigation into possible market manipulation during the coronavirus pandemic. That investigation was included in the USDA's ongoing investigation into markets following the fire at Tyson Foods' Holcomb, Kansas, harvest facility in August.

Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, pleaded for an expedited investigation in the release.

"The need for the Department of Justice to work with more intent and with sharper timelines with the USDA Packers and Stockyards Division regarding an investigation of beef pricing margins," the statement read before requesting "the evidence of any fraudulent business practices within the meatpacking industry be identified quickly and rectified immediately."