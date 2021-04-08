Wyoming Financial Insurance acquired by international agency

Wyoming’s largest independent insurance agency is no longer owned by Wyomingites.

HUB International, an insurance company with more than 470 offices in the United States, acquired Wyoming Financial Insurance in a deal announced Wednesday.

Bob Moberly, the former CEO of Wyoming Financial Insurance, said the acquisition had been in the works for more than two years. Although the company prided itself on its local focus and clientele, Moberly said working under an international company should give insurance clients access to a wider range of resources like analytics data and compliance lawyers.

“It's unfortunate that it is owned now by an out-of-state company because I believe at WERCS (parent company Wyoming Employee Resource Capital and Services) everything we stand for is trying to keep money in Wyoming, to build a better economy,” Moberly said. “In this particular instance it made sense for us.

“It's like selling your oldest child, to sell the insurance agency, because it gave us capital, and 100% of the capital will be reinvested in Wyoming for this new direction we're going.”

That new direction will include an expansion into the rural internet market, Moberly said, with several mergers coming to WERCS in the near future.