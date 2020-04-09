Wyoming restaurant owners make sack lunches for truck drivers

TORRINGTON – Driving a semi-truck, hauling everything from live cattle to machine parts to paper products from one end of the country to the other, is arguably one of the most solitary pursuits.
Even though they work alone, behind the wheel for hours a day, truck drivers still require personal contact – from places to park and rest their weary bones to cafes and truck stops to refuel their vehicles and their bodies. But, with the current nationwide shutdown of most of the places they rely on, truckers are facing challenges even finding a bite to eat.
Jim McKenzie and his wife, Jody, of Torrington decided to do something about that. The owners of Cowboy Up Coffee on West C Street and the Cowboy Up Café, housed in the Torrington Livestock Auction building, reached out March 28 from the parking lot of the Wyoming Port of Entry facility on U.S. Hwy. 26/85 west of town.
“We wanted to thank all these hard-working truckers,” Jim said.
Jim’s idea was simple – they own a restaurant, one of many closed now by government edict and truckers need a square meal.
It seemed almost a match made in the stars.
“I was having a beer on the couch the other night,” Jim said. “I just said to myself, ‘Let’s feed those truckers out there.’”
So that’s just what they did. Jim and Jody, assisted by family friends Evan and Michelle Brooks, opened the Cowboy Café kitchen and started making sack lunches. By shortly after 10 a.m., the quartet had produced about 80 club sandwiches, adding chips and a snack for later.
They loaded everything into their vehicles, grabbed a few cases of bottled water, and headed out to do their good deed.
The group handed out about a dozen meals in the first 45 minutes – each in its own separate brown paper sack with the words “Thank You” written on the front.
To a person, each of the truck drivers who was surprised by a kind face and food as they pulled onto the Port of Entry scales broke into smiles, thanking Jody and Michelle as they reached up to deliver their tasty gifts.
