Wyoming, South Dakota launch joint tourism campaign

GILLETTE (WNE) — As Americans begin to travel again and road trips to the great outdoors emerge as the preferred way to vacation, South Dakota and Wyoming have joined forces to promote travel to their states with the Black to Yellow tourism campaign.

Running through September 2020, the campaign seeks to entice travelers to hit the road, traversing the scenic routes that wind from South Dakota’s majestic Badlands National Park to Wyoming’s iconic Yellowstone National Park.

“South Dakota is open for those ready to travel,” said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in a press release. “Folks from every corner of the country are road tripping to South Dakota’s great places and open spaces. Our partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism will help expand our message and attract adventurers looking to explore the beauty of America’s most treasured landmarks.”

“Wyoming’s unparalleled wide-open spaces give travelers an abundance of opportunities to explore and to do so safely,” said Wyoming’s Governor Mark Gordon. “Wyoming and South Dakota’s new road trip campaign will truly showcase the pioneering spirit, a rich history and Western hospitality both states have to offer.”

