Wyoming still down workers from before-pandemic

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Some sectors in Wyoming have recovered all of the jobs lost during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, while other industries have not regained all of the staff they had in the second quarter of 2019.

These and other economic statistics are contained in a newly released report from the state.

Overall employment in the Equality State was down by 6,500 workers, or 2.3% of the total, from before the pandemic.

The headline numbers were “mostly dragged down by the mining industry (-5,300 or -25.1%) and government (-2,300 or -3.3%),” according to Wenlin Liu, the chief economist at the Department of Administration and Information’s Economic Analysis Division.

Some industries are doing better.

“Employment in retail trade and professional and business services had already surpassed the pre-COVID level by approximately 1,100 jobs,” according to the email. “Leisure and hospitality, the largest private sector employer, also recovered.”

There were 38,100 leisure and hospitality jobs in this year’s second quarter, Liu wrote in an email on Wednesday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Amid “heightened inflation,” total taxable sales grew 17% in the three months through June compared to the year-ago period, the email summarized.

“This strong performance was mostly attributed to continued expansions in retail sales, leisure and hospitality services, and the robust rebound in mining.”

Compared with the second quarter of 2019, the mining industry was down by 20.4%, it was reported. Mineral severance taxes last quarter were up 88% from the same time last year, the highest since the third quarter of 2008, the email said.