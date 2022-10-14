 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wyoming still down workers from before-pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Some sectors in Wyoming have recovered all of the jobs lost during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, while other industries have not regained all of the staff they had in the second quarter of 2019.

These and other economic statistics are contained in a newly released report from the state.

Overall employment in the Equality State was down by 6,500 workers, or 2.3% of the total, from before the pandemic.

The headline numbers were “mostly dragged down by the mining industry (-5,300 or -25.1%) and government (-2,300 or -3.3%),” according to Wenlin Liu, the chief economist at the Department of Administration and Information’s Economic Analysis Division.

Some industries are doing better.

“Employment in retail trade and professional and business services had already surpassed the pre-COVID level by approximately 1,100 jobs,” according to the email. “Leisure and hospitality, the largest private sector employer, also recovered.”

People are also reading…

There were 38,100 leisure and hospitality jobs in this year’s second quarter, Liu wrote in an email on Wednesday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Amid “heightened inflation,” total taxable sales grew 17% in the three months through June compared to the year-ago period, the email summarized.

“This strong performance was mostly attributed to continued expansions in retail sales, leisure and hospitality services, and the robust rebound in mining.”

Compared with the second quarter of 2019, the mining industry was down by 20.4%, it was reported. Mineral severance taxes last quarter were up 88% from the same time last year, the highest since the third quarter of 2008, the email said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Utility: Wyoming’s carbon-capture mandate too costly

Utility: Wyoming’s carbon-capture mandate too costly

Increased federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act will help lower the cost of applying carbon capture technology to coal-fired power plants, according to Black Hills Corporation, but not enough to justify the cost to Wyoming ratepayers.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Where you should keep your emergency fund

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News