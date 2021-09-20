Wyoming unemployment continues to fall, but that's likely due to people leaving the labor force

Wyoming's jobless rate continues to fall, but that's likely due to people dropping out of the labor market, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says.

Unemployment dropped from 5.2% to 4.9% in August, according to the latest data. That's slightly lower than the national rate.

But that decline isn't necessarily an indicator of economic improvement. Instead, it is probably being caused by people giving up on trying to find work.

The number of people who are unemployed had declined, said David Bullard, a senior economist with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. But the number of employed peopled hasn't changed.

That suggests people are leaving the workforce.

"There are fewer people unemployed, but they haven't gone to work," he said.

Unemployment rates dropped the most in Sweetwater (5.8% to 4.7%), Niobrara (4% to 2.9%), Converse (4.9% to 3.9%) and Hot Springs (4% to 2.9%) counties, according to Workforce Services.

Natrona County had the state's highest unemployment rate in August at 5%. However, the county's jobless rate has fallen considerably over the past year. In August 2020 it stood at 9%.