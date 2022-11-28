Wyoming unemployment slowly rising

Unemployment continued its slow rise in Wyoming last month, figures from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services show.

The state’s joblessness rate ended October at 3.5%. It’s inched up since July, when it stood at 3%

Still, the state continues to perform better than the U.S. as a whole. Unemployment stood at 3.7% nationally in October.

The slight rise in statewide unemployment follows the normal fall pattern. Colder weather typically brings seasonal job losses in leisure and hospitality — one of the state’s biggest industries after energy — and construction, Workforce Services noted in a statement.

Considering that fact, it’s not surprising that the state’s largest unemployment increases occurred in two of its biggest tourism areas. Teton County, home to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National parks, saw its numbers rise from 1.9% to 2.5%. Park County, a gateway community to Yellowstone and a tourism draw on its own, reported an increase from 2.7% to 3%.

Unemployment rates have fallen across Wyoming over the past year, as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and its hit to the fossil fuel industry. Energy prices have risen considerably this year, driven by the Russian war against Ukraine and oil demand outpacing production.

The largest 12-month drops in unemployment occurred in Converse (3.5% to 2.6%), Campbell (4.1% to 3.2%), Natrona (4.6% to 3.8%), and Sublette (4.2% to 3.6%) counties. Those counties’ economies are all powered by the fossil fuel industry.

Last month, the state’s highest unemployment rates were reported in Sweetwater (3.9%), Natrona (3.8%), Sublette (3.6%), and Fremont (3.5%) counties. Weston County enjoyed Wyoming’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2%, according to Workforce Services.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming stood at 286,800 last month, up more than 4,000 jobs over that point a year earlier.