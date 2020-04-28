Wyoming workers have received $42 million in jobless benefits during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Workers in Wyoming have received more than $42 million in unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The figure, released this week by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, is the latest indication of just how big of an economic hit workers here have taken since the pandemic prompted a series of closures, including schools, bars, gyms and restaurant dining rooms.

Between March 19 and April 21, workers received $42.2 million in jobless benefits, with the majority ($22.4 million) coming from the federal coronavirus relief bill. The state's own unemployment insurance fund contributed another $19.4 million, according to the workforce services department.

"Right now our priority is getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits to self-employed, independent contractors, gig economy workers, and others not normally eligible for UI benefits," said Holly McKamey Simoni, Workforce Programs Administrator for the agency. "We understand the urgency for folks, and we are working diligently to get benefits paid as quickly as possible."

The department says it will soon implement the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. That will provide an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits for workers who exhaust their regular jobless benefits.

Prior to the pandemic, the department was receiving between 300 and 500 initial claims for jobless benefits each week. Since then, the number of initial claims has ranged from nearly 3,300 to more than 6,500.