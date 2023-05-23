Camp Hope's fundraiser was forced to change the venue for the event. Camp Hope, Wyoming's camp/ retreat for children with Diabetes, now in its 44th year of changing and saving lives, is holding a fundraiser event 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 from at THE BEACON CLUB, 4100 West Yellowstone, Mills, Wyoming. This fam ily friendly event will begin with a Poker Run followed by great fun with food, drink, games, contests, raffles, giveaways, door prizes, a silent auction, balloons, face painting, and live entertainment from 3 bands!! For more information, contact us at camphopewyoming@gmail.com, or call Camp Hope at 307-259 3327. And check out our website: camphopewy.net!