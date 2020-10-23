Campbell County High School students paint school camel in Van Halen tribute

Hoeffner, an 18-year-old senior and saxophone player in the band, knew of Van Halen’s music because his grandfather introduced him to it. He’d given a senior speech on how the rock star had changed the way guitar was played. It inspired him as a musician.

“Honestly, it makes me want to experiment more,” Hoeffner said. “That’s what Eddie did on guitar.”

Macias, an 18-year-old senior and saxophone player in the band, didn’t know about Van Halen until his friendship with Ross and Hoeffner.

“That definitely appealed to me, listening to those people that like to take solos for hours is really cool to see someone take their ideas from their mind into their guitar and let their guitar speak for them,” Macias said. “I want to be able to shred like him, just on a different instrument.”

The news of the guitar legend’s death hit Ross hard.

“I know that first day it was just me crying every now and then because I was just sitting there listening to his music and I was thinking about all the times that maybe life was dragging me down and he gave me an outlet to not have to think about how cruel life can be sometimes,” Ross said.